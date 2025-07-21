Notable Latino Leaders: Juan Miguel Martinez

Juan Miguel Martinez, Milwaukee County Board Supervisor for the 12th District, is a lifelong Milwaukeean, graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools and is the son of Mexican immigrants.

He has an understanding of working-class struggles and a commitment to community service, according to Christa Beall Diefenbach, executive director of the Milwaukee Domes Alliance.

“An advocate of Milwaukee’s south side community, Martinez ran for the County Board of Supervisors to represent the voice of his community and to advocate for support that too often went to other districts,” said Diefenbach.

In 2024, Martinez helped secure a $30 million commitment from Milwaukee County in support of the revitalization effort for Mitchell Park and its horticultural conservatory.

He launched the “Friends of Mitchell Clarke” initiative to revitalize Mitchell Park and Clarke Square, organizing community events like Shakespeare in the Park and bilingual listening sessions at the Mitchell Park Domes.

Martinez started his career as an English teacher in Mexico City and went on to work in local foundries and tanneries. He has also written for publications including Urban Milwaukee, Milwaukee Record, Shepherd Express and El Conquistador.