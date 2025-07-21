Log In
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Josephine Gomez

Class of 2025

By BizTimes Staff
Josephine Gomez

Josephine Gomez, Ph.D., has served as Milwaukee Area Technical College’s dean of community education and strategic engagement since December of 2024.

She oversees the college’s adult basic education courses and programs, which include English as a second language and English language learner classes as well as GED and HSED courses. She’s also in charge of the MATC Education Center at Walker’s Square.

“Dr. Gómez is quickly transforming the Community Education pathway into a collaborative, supportive and engaging work environment for our students, staff and faculty,” said Phillip King, MATC’s executive vice president and provost. “She has an incredible work ethic and very rigorous standards for assessment of learning and quality assurance.”

Before becoming dean, Gomez served as the director of the high school relations, transfers and articulation, and international education departments at MATC.

“As a Latina, she is very proud of her accomplishments in her career,” King said. “She also is grateful for the vital support she received from her extended family that helped her navigate the complex and diverse world of work.”

