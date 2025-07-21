Log In
Uncategorized

Notable Latino Leaders: Jose Luna

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Luna Listings Real EstateJose Luna

Since Jose Luna, co-founder of Milwaukee-based Luna Listings Real Estate became a licensed realtor in 2013, he has helped hundreds of families build wealth through homeownership, especially in historically underserved neighborhoods, according to his wife and business partner, Jennifer Luna, broker owner at Luna Listings.

“He plays a pivotal role in training and mentoring new agents, some of whom are Latino and/or first-generation professionals. His approach emphasizes ethics, excellence, and the importance of giving back,” said Jennifer Luna.

Jose Luna is a member of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, the Wisconsin Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He is on track to become a licensed broker in 2025.

Jose Luna has also volunteered his time to host bilingual homeownership workshops with area lenders, helping families understand the path to buying their first home. He also serves as an informal mentor to young entrepreneurs.

He has been recognized by Zillow as a top agent multiple times and he has been featured on Telemundo Milwaukee.

