Notable Latino Leaders: Jim Padilla

Jim Padilla, dean of the School of Business and Economics at Carthage College, co-directs the college’s new Spark program with Paul Martino, dean of the professional studies division. The program is designed to meet the needs of local companies in the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor by providing college undergraduate and graduate classes on-site in “workplace-delivered education.”

In 2024, Padilla also started an undergraduate major in health care administration and a master of product development program at the college, located in Kenosha.

“Under Dean Padilla’s leadership, the master’s of sport management and the master’s in business development and innovation programs have doubled in size since 2022,” Martino said. “While he was the dean of the School of Business at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, Padilla significantly increased the size of the school.”

Padilla’s relationships with the Minnesota Wild, the Chicago Sky, the Chicago Fire and the Milwaukee Bucks have resulted in dozens of Carthage school of business and economics students getting internships and post-graduation employment. He also sits on several national nursing boards, said Martino.