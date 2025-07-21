Notable Latino Leaders: Ivan Gamboa

As senior vice president at Oak Creek-based Tri-City National Bank and board chair of Carmen Schools of Science & Technology, Ivan Gamboa’s impact as a professional, parent and community leader is expansive and remarkable, according to Aaron Lippman, CEO of Carmen Schools.

“He lives Carmen’s mission promise – ‘…prepared for success in college, a meaningful career, community involvement and family life,’” said Lippman.

Gamboa has served as Carmen’s board chair since 2011. He has also served on the boards of the Harbor District Business Improvement District (BID), the Cesar E. Chavez BID and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission, and is the former chairman of the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority.

During Gamboa’s tenure on the board of Carmen, the organization grew to serve 10 times as many students and graduate more than 2,000. The local network of public charter schools will open a new $55 million facility next year on Milwaukee’s south side.

“He has mentored, connected and developed countless young people throughout their careers, as evidenced by Ivan’s deep relationships across the state in education, politics, finance and construction, to name a few,” said Lippman.