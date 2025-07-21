Notable Latino Leaders: Francesca Mayca Wegner

HPGM (Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee) membership has nearly doubled in the past four years under the leadership of Francesca Mayca Wegner, president and chief possibilities officer.

Since joining HPGM in 2021, Wegner has helped secure the largest grant in the organization’s history and co-founded the Poderosa Collective, an alliance that aims to unite, elevate and highlight Latina voices in order to grow their social and economic power. She is also the founding director of Techqueria’s Milwaukee chapter.

“A movement leader who dreams big and envisions the abundant possibilities around her, Francesca Mayca Wegner has dedicated her life to helping others stand in their power,” said Lindsey Kriete, managing director at Spano Pratt Executive Search. “She is an advocate, connector and convener, and has led the organization through a record growth period with its membership and philanthropic gifts during some of the most challenging times.

Francesca earned both her bachelor’s in business administration and MBA from Marquette University, and in June 2022 she was selected by the Greater Milwaukee Committee to represent Milwaukee at the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders Program.