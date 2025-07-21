Notable Latino Leaders: Victor Amaya

As president and executive director of Milwaukee-based Data You Can Use, Victor Amaya, Ph.D., supports initiatives that bring critical information to underserved neighborhoods, according to Oscar Mirele, founder and executive director of Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development.

Since taking the helm of DYCU in 2021, Amaya has led the organization to increase revenue by 140% and expand its reach through projects like Neighborhood Data Portraits and the Milwaukee Indicators initiative, “tools that equip Milwaukeeans – especially underserved residents of color – with accessible insights on housing, education and health,” said Amanda Aliperta, founder and principal of Momentum Nonprofit Strategies.

Amaya also mentors emerging leaders of color and students through Public Allies Milwaukee, UWM Zilber School of Public Health and Marquette University’s Trinity Fellows Program. Amaya mentored now-Mayor Cavalier Johnson while he was in high school and gave him the nickname “Chevy” when he first met him as a 14-year-old student.

Amaya also serves as board president at Southside Organizing Center and Your Move MKE, and as a board director at MKE Tech Hub and founding director of Techqueria’s Milwaukee chapter.