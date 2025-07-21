Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Arturo Vazquez

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
United Community CenterArturo Vazquez

As director of IT at the United Community Center in Milwaukee, Arturo Vazquez leads a team that supports more than 550 employees across the agency.

“Arturo brings a strategic understanding of how effective IT systems and the people who manage them directly impact organizational productivity and the ability to deliver on UCC’s mission,” said Laura Gutierrez, CEO of UCC.

Under his direction, UCC has worked to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure, implementing new network protections, multi-factor authentication and regular risk assessments to safeguard data and systems across its education, health and social service programs.

Vazquez also led the implementation of an internal IT training program to ensure all staff are trained on mitigating various cybersecurity challenges.

While he has been in his current position for a bit more than three years, Vazquez has been at the UCC help desk for almost 25.

“Arturo fosters a culture of accountability, excellence and clarity, ensuring his team not only resolves technical issues but proactively empowers staff with the tools and knowledge to succeed,” Gutierrez said.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.