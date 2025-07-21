Notable Latino Leaders: April Toy

April Toy, partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP in Milwaukee, focuses on commercial litigation, professional responsibility, including legal malpractice defense, and insurance coverage disputes.

“April is a skillful and accomplished litigator who has successfully represented clients in a series of complex high-value litigation and appellate matters, including trying numerous cases to a favorable verdict,” said Fernando Rivera-Maissonet, partner at Milwaukee-based Hinshaw & Culbertson. “The daughter of a Salvadoran immigrant, she has dedicated herself to mentoring Hispanic and Latino associates and law students.”

Toy sits on the boards of several organizations that are committed to serving the Hispanic and Latino communities and other underserved communities. She is the sitting National Secretary of the Hispanic National Bar Association and the vice chair of the National Leadership Council of the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.

She is also a founder of the Wisconsin LAWtinas group, an informal statewide community of Latina lawyers, legal professionals and law students that meets quarterly. The group works as a network of mentors and provides educational resources to members on a range of issues.