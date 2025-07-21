Log In
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Amanda Salazar

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Bookworm GardensAmanda Salazar

As director of operations at Bookworm Gardens, a nonprofit botanic garden in Sheboygan, Amanda Salazar focuses on developing long-term operational strategies and collaborating with the leadership team and board of directors. She is also in charge of the visitor experience, with front gate, programming and event staff all reporting to her.

Prior to taking her role at Bookworm Gardens in 2021, Salazar served as the manager of earned revenue and mission advancement at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan.

Among several honors she’s received over the years, Salazar was named one of Wisconsin’s 36 Most Influential Latino Leaders by Madison 365 in 2024.

A passionate advocate for community development, Salazar is the founder of Sheboygan SOUP (Support Our Urban Projects) and co-founder of Active8 Sheboygan, where she currently serves on the board of directors.

“Her expertise in innovation leadership and change management supports the growth and sustainability of community initiatives,” according to Elizabeth Wieland, executive director of Bookworm Gardens.

