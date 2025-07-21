Notable Latino Leaders: Alfredo Martin

Alfredo Martin led the effort in 2004 to open a North Shore Bank branch inside the El Rey Foodmart store on Milwaukee’s south side, the first bank in the state to open a branch inside a multicultural supermarket.

“Alfredo brings a deep understanding of community involvement and its power to drive opportunity and inclusion,” said Susan Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at Brookfield-based North Shore Bank. “This initiative not only expanded access to essential banking services but also introduced culturally relevant financial literacy resources and programs to the area that has historically been underserved.”

In 2023, under Martin’s leadership, the branch moved into a larger, newly constructed space across the street from El Rey.

Martin, who serves as assistant vice president and community engagement manager, also hosts weekly radio segments and bilingual financial seminars, hires talent from neighboring communities, and forms partnerships with organizations like the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin, where he previously served as board chair.

He recently participated in Racine’s Money Kids Program, bringing third graders information on how to manage, save and use their money.