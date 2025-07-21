Log In
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Alexandra Appenzeller

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
von Briesen & Roper s.c.Alexandra Appenzeller

Alexandra Appenzeller, shareholder at Milwaukee-based von Briesen & Roper s.c., has nearly a decade of experience representing clients in the commercial real estate industry and has established herself as an “exceptional connector and catalyst for industry growth,” according to her husband, Steven Appenzeller, corporate treasury financial analyst for Johnson Financial Group.

Appenzeller is a graduate of LISC Milwaukee’s Associates in Commercial Real Estate program, where she remains involved through regular volunteer speaking engagements, sharing expertise with emerging professionals.

She has continued to hone her leadership by participating in NAIOP’s Developing Leaders All Star Program for the past five years and graduating from CARW’s NextGen Program in 2019. She has also earned recognition as a Notable Women in Law in 2022 and CARW Champion in 2020.

“Her ACRE graduation in 2020 was marked by her team achieving the evening’s highest capstone project score,” said Alissa Peeters, vice president at Tri City National Bank. “Most significantly, she works tirelessly to integrate all individuals into Milwaukee’s real estate community, providing essential tools and relationships for their success.”

