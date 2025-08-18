Log In
Notable General Counsels

Notable General Counsels: Timothy Voeller

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
Wangard PartnersTimothy Voeller

Timothy Voeller, vice president and general counsel at Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners, has built a reputation for delivering sound legal guidance across complex matters, particularly in areas requiring nuanced negotiation and risk management, according to Wangard Partners CEO Matt Moroney.

“His track record includes successful representation in high-stakes transactions and a consistent alignment of legal strategies to meet the changing needs of clients and the market,” said Moroney.

In addition to his legal work, Voeller mentors emerging professionals. He is also engaged in community initiatives, including serving as a board member and vice president of compliance and legal counsel for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Voeller also served as a guardian on the 2024 Flight of Champions.

Prior to Wangard Partners, he served as general counsel to Bielinski Homes and was an associate at Michael Best & Friederich LLP.

Voeller is a Marquette University alum, receiving a bachelor’s degree in history before going on to get his law degree from Marquette’s law school.

