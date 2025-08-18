Notable General Counsels: Sonya Simon

Sonya Simon serves as general counsel at Mead & Hunt in Milwaukee, with more than 25 years of legal experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industries. She advises on a range of legal and business matters, including contract negotiation, litigation management, business insurance, employment law and regulatory compliance.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Sonya over the course of several years and through multiple projects. Sonya is deliberate, conscientious and detail-oriented,” said Andy Oettinger, shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn. “Sonya knows the business, the contracting process and her team so well that she is exceptionally competent at advising on litigation and business strategy, leveraging her knowledge, team and her company’s values to see difficult situations through to a just conclusion.”

Through fundraising, presentations and hiring summer interns, Simon also collaborates with All-In Milwaukee, a coalition supporting limited-income, high-potential students through college.

While Simon has been at Middleton-based Mead & Hunt for three years – working out of its Milwaukee office – she spent 27 years at Symbiont Science Engineering and Construction Inc., which was acquired by Mead & Hunt in 2022.