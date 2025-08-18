Log In
Notable General Counsels

Notable General Counsels: Nicole Druckrey

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
EMCO Chemical DistributorsNicole Druckrey

Nicole Druckrey, vice president and general counsel of Pleasant Prairie-based EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc., leads the legal team for the company’s 500-plus employees and four divisions.

“Her decisions have a major impact on the entire company as she provides day-to-day labor and employment advice, resolves business disputes, handles agreements and contracts, addresses liability risks and more,” said Stacy Alexejun, partner at Quarles & Brady. “Nicole is at the forefront of ensuring the company, suppliers and customers adhere to sustainable compliance and protect the environment.”

In addition to her work at EMCO, Druckrey gives her time to organizations including the Sojourner Family Peace Center, Legal Action of Wisconsin, the Coalition for Children, Youth & Families, La Causa Inc. and the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund.

Druckrey received the Wisconsin Law Journal “Women in the Law Award” in 2019.

An Oak Creek resident and member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, she was also a board member of the city’s Community Development Authority and Oak Creek Little League.

