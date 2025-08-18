Notable General Counsels: Leslie Tector

As senior vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel for Wauwatosa-based Children’s Wisconsin, Leslie Tector leads the organization’s legal affairs and oversees all legal matters across the health system, including corporate transactions, labor and employments matters, litigation and disputes, regulatory compliance, and leads the risk management and corporate insurance programs.

Tector also serves as secretary to the health system’s board of directors and as an advisor to the board, the president and CEO, and the executive leadership team.

During the past 18 months, she has been the strategic advisor on a number of transactions, including affiliations and partnerships, and navigated the changing legal landscape related to federal, state and local statutory and regulatory changes, according to Joseph Pickart, shareholder and partner at Husch Blackwell LLP.

“Leslie is a gem in Milwaukee’s legal community. Not only is her knowledge base remarkably deep, but she can also be relied upon to drive complex business initiatives to completion. Leslie is a creative collaborator and a trusted colleague,” said Anne Brown, deputy general counsel at Rogers Behavioral Health.