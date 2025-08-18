Log In
Notable General Counsels

Notable General Counsels: Joseph Schuessler

Class of 2025

By BizTimes Staff
Pfefferle CompaniesJoseph Schuessler

Joseph Schuessler is general counsel for Pfefferle Companies Inc., a Wisconsin commercial real estate company based in Appleton with offices in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau and Sheboygan.

Schuessler recently has been involved with the opening of Pfefferle’s Milwaukee brokerage office.

“Joe is a dedicated in-house attorney who deals with a variety of legal issues every day, manages a small legal team, and serves as a strategic business partner to Pfefferle’s executive leadership,” said Teri DeLeeuw, paralegal at Pfefferle.

Schuessler has supervised numerous multimillion-dollar sale and lease transactions, including the sale of the 222 Building in downtown Appleton, which was recognized by CARW as the 2024 Office Deal of the Year.

Schuessler has also championed the adoption of new technology at the company and participated in other business development initiatives.

Schuessler serves on the board of the Fox Valley Community Real Estate and Personal Property Foundation and has served on other boards, including Residential Services of Fond du Lac and the Fox Cares Foundation.

