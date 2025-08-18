Notable General Counsels: Jeff Kowieski

As general counsel at Wauwatosa-based Wipfli, Jeff Kowieski helps guide the firm through legal, regulatory and strategic moves.

With oversight of the firm’s legal, compliance, litigation and insurance matters, Kowieski advises senior leadership and is a member of Wipfli’s M&A team, having helped lead more than two dozen acquisitions nationwide.

Kowieski previously served as Wipfli’s chief operating officer and as a board member. He leads teams responsible for contract negotiation, firm licensing and professional liability, and is the architect of the firm’s partnership agreement structure.

“Beyond his legal duties, Jeff is a respected mentor, champion of professional development, and active community leader. He serves on several nonprofit boards and remains engaged in initiatives that strengthen both his profession and community,” said Tim McCoy, shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn.

“Jeff is an outstanding general counsel, leader and human being. He is one of my favorite clients to have ever had the privilege of working for. We’ve done a wide variety of interesting work together. Jeff is a fascinating person, and a colorful character as well,” McCoy added.