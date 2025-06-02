Log In
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Stephanie Krubsack

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Purevant LivingStephanie Krubsack

Stephanie Krubsack is the founder and CEO of Milwaukee-based Purevant Living, a consulting, marketing and media company that works to help companies increase profits and leave a positive impact on person and planet.

Krubsack is also the creator and editor-in-chief of Person & Planet Magazine and host of the Person & Planet Podcast.

“She also served on the board of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council for three years, founded Women Who Kayak leading paddle trash cleanups across the state, and is a member of TEMPO Milwaukee’s Emerging Women Leaders community,” said Elizabeth Pancratz, head of marketing and office operations – commercial division for Founders 3 Real Estate Services.

Krubsack recently curated and hosted a Forbes-featured, sold-out event at Climate Week NYC 2024, wrote a featured article in The New Business Review, and spoke at Lambeau Field to a crowd of more than 600 for the New North Summit in 2024 as part of the Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program.

As an advocate for environmental and health education, Krubsack also wrote a children’s book and paired cookbook called, “The Pale Pickle.”

