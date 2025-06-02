Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Sean Mars

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
CharityEZSean Mars

Former Oak Creek police officer Sean Mars leads Franklin-based CharityEZ, a platform designed to support nonprofit leaders through collaborative think tanks, software and hands-on coaching – all offered at no cost.

Mars got his start as an entrepreneur when he launched Competitive Edge Software in 1995 to streamline incident reporting and safety management for law enforcement. The company, later known as Report Exec, merged with Information Technologies Inc. in 2017 to create Omnigo Software.

“Few entrepreneurs embody both innovation and impact as fully as Sean Mars,” said Eric DeGroot, director of the Wispact Foundation. “His entrepreneurial drive has since evolved into a broader mission.”

After exiting Competive Edge, Mars founded the Mars Family Foundation and launched CharityEZ in 2022.

Beyond business, Mars volunteers weekly with young cancer patients at Children’s Wisconsin and supports pediatric care through technology and sponsorship.

“To Sean, letting kids be kids – especially when they’re going through challenging times – is his most important role,” said Meg Brzyski, president of Children’s Wisconsin Foundation and chief development officer.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.