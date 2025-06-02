Notable Entrepreneurs: Sean Mars

Former Oak Creek police officer Sean Mars leads Franklin-based CharityEZ, a platform designed to support nonprofit leaders through collaborative think tanks, software and hands-on coaching – all offered at no cost.

Mars got his start as an entrepreneur when he launched Competitive Edge Software in 1995 to streamline incident reporting and safety management for law enforcement. The company, later known as Report Exec, merged with Information Technologies Inc. in 2017 to create Omnigo Software.

“Few entrepreneurs embody both innovation and impact as fully as Sean Mars,” said Eric DeGroot, director of the Wispact Foundation. “His entrepreneurial drive has since evolved into a broader mission.”

After exiting Competive Edge, Mars founded the Mars Family Foundation and launched CharityEZ in 2022.

Beyond business, Mars volunteers weekly with young cancer patients at Children’s Wisconsin and supports pediatric care through technology and sponsorship.

“To Sean, letting kids be kids – especially when they’re going through challenging times – is his most important role,” said Meg Brzyski, president of Children’s Wisconsin Foundation and chief development officer.