Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Ryan Laessig

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Milwaukee Makers MarketRyan Laessig

Ryan Laessig, owner of Milwaukee Makers Market, has helped more than 1,000 local small businesses, makers and artists achieve their goals and dreams of getting their business out to the public, according to Linqing Wang, artist and owner of Linny’s Artsy Fingers.

Laessig hosts more than 10 Milwaukee Makers Markets each year and was recognized with the “Best of Milwaukee” Award for Local Entrepreneur, Local Arts & Craft Fair/Maker Market, and runner-up for Milwaukeean of the Year by the Shepherd Express.

Laessig also has created public artwork in the City of Milwaukee and is now the executive director of the East Side Business Improvement District.

“He continues to support the arts by welcoming local artists to create new murals in Milwaukee’s Black Cat Alley public space,” Wang said. “He also established a brick-and-mortar location, the Milwaukee Makers Marketplace, in Bay View, giving local makers the opportunity to have a physical presence where supporters and visitors can purchase from local artists.”

