Notable Entrepreneurs: Rusty Zosel

In 2010, Rusty Zosel founded Procurement Partners, drawing on prior experiences he had with the purchasing and invoicing processes of operators in the senior living and post-acute care markets.

Now based in Bloomington, Illinois, Procurement Partners provides spend management and invoice automation solutions to the health care industry.

“Rusty built a team that developed and marketed a SaaS platform that provides management of senior living communities with a way of unifying procurement and invoice automation across all spending categories and vendors,” said David Irwin, CEO of gThankYou.

Zosel and his partners took a major investment in Procurement Partners from San Francisco-based Serent Capital in November 2020. Zosel continued as a leader in the business for two and a half more years as it completed acquisitions of two additional health care eProcurement SaaS companies under private equity ownership.

Zosel currently serves as the chief strategy officer for Prime Care Technologies, an advisor for BigCart Technologies, a board member of Milwaukee-based Continuus Technologies and volunteers as a lead curator for the Midwest Founders Community.