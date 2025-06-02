Notable Entrepreneurs: Nitin Ranjan

Nitin Ranjan, CEO of Milwaukee-based artificial intelligence startup Golgix, reflects a rare blend of technical mastery, visionary leadership and deep human empathy, according to investor Dana Guthrie, managing partner of Gateway Capital.

After beginning his career as an application engineer, Ranjan in 2021 founded Golgix, which focuses on using AI within the manufacturing sector to help eliminate unplanned downtime and production interruptions due to unforeseen process and equipment failures. The company has so far secured $1.8 million in funding and its “human-centric AI suite cuts unplanned downtime in mid-market plants by 59%,” said Guthrie.

“(Ranjan’s) visionary approach bridges critical gaps between advanced technology and human expertise, empowering manufacturing leaders to predict failures, prioritize issues, and make confident decisions,” she said.

“Under Nitin’s leadership, Golgix has achieved remarkable results for mid-market manufacturers in plastics, chemicals, paper, and food & beverage industries – sectors vital to Wisconsin’s economic foundation,” said Sanjay Mohan, CEO of 4306 Digital Edge. “His solutions have delivered transformative metrics, including a 4% boost yield while optimizing yield and facilitating knowledge transfer between experienced operators and new talent.”