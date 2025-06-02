Notable Entrepreneurs: Mort Sayyed

Mort Sayyed, CEO of Milwaukee-based Minlopro Partners, is an immigrant from Pakistan who achieved success through perseverance, according to business partner Mitul Bhakta.

Minlopro Partners is a consulting firm that specializes in Salesforce implementation, serving companies mostly in the health care industry. Since its founding in 2022, the company has grown into a multi-national, multimillion-dollar firm without outside funding, according to Bhakta.

Prior to founding Minlopro Partners, Sayyed gained Salesforce experience at numerous organizations including IBM, PolSource, Simplus, Canpango, Dover Corp., Appiro, Allium, Rehrig Pacific Co., Funjet Vacations and through his work as an independent consultant.

Beyond work, Sayyed supports his alma mater, UW-Milwaukee, where he graduated from the Lubar College of Business, by offering internships and post-graduation employment. He also spends some of his free time coaching Strike FC soccer. Prior to Strike FC, he coached for the Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club from 2016 to 2019.