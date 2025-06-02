Notable Entrepreneurs: Mike Moore

After a career in construction that had spanned nearly three decades, Mike Moore founded Menomonee Falls-based Moore Construction Services in 2007.

Moore Construction Services is a construction manager, design-builder and general contractor serving commercial, institutional and multifamily markets in Wisconsin.

“His business acumen and commitment to exceptional project delivery has helped fuel the company’s growth over the past 15 years,” said Bridget Fritz, director of business development at Moore Construction.

Clients credit Moore’s strong project management skills and abilities, his no-nonsense approach to customer service, and his ability to assemble and organize highly efficient teams, as his primary keys to success, Fritz added.

Described as a servant leader, Moore is involved with several organizations including the Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital Foundation, UW-Stout, Beyond Vision and Catholic Memorial High School.

“In addition, he strives to support his community, his partners and his own customers in their missions with his time and resources and encourages his employees, friends and families to do the same,” said Fritz.