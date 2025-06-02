Log In
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Michele Tonkovitz

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Green Onion CreativeMichele Tonkovitz

Michele Tonkovitz, founder and CEO of Milwaukee-based Green Onion Creative, exemplifies entrepreneurial excellence in Milwaukee’s marketing landscape, according to Milena Dlugi, online business manager at Milena Elite LLC.

Launching Green Onion Creative in 2013, Tonkovitz has grown the company from a solo endeavor into an agency serving business-to-business, business-to-consumer and governmental clients across the country, specializing in copywriting, design, social media, public relations and vendor relations.

“Michele’s leadership style is characterized by empowerment and collaboration. She believes everyone deserves the opportunity to have good marketing to help grow their brand and awareness,” Dlugi said.

Tonkovitz also has served as a contract copywriter for Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. for more than 11 years, writing weekly promotional emails.

“Beyond her business achievements, Michele is committed to community engagement,” Dlugi said. “She serves as the president of the Milwaukee Chapter of the American Marketing Association and was vice president of the chapter’s Expert Speaker Series from 2016 to 2020.”

