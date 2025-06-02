Notable Entrepreneurs: Marla Poytinger

Since Marla Poytinger co-founded Milwaukee-based Bars & Recreation Inc. in 2012, she has helped grow it from a 2,600-square-foot paint-and-sip studio into a multi-venue entertainment brand.

“Marla Poytinger has made a lasting impact on the hospitality and entertainment industry through visionary leadership, entrepreneurial grit and a deep commitment to community,” said Erin Hochevar, vice president of Bars & Rec. “Her ability to create immersive, experience-driven concepts has made Bars & Recreation a standout in the industry.”

Bars & Rec operates AXE MKE, Nine Below, Amped, Game Show MKE, NorthSouth Club and The New Fashioned, all located in Milwaukee. Its newest concept, Slingshot Bar, will open in West Allis this fall. Poytinger leads Bars & Rec’s team of nearly 100 employees alongside her husband, co-founder and chief innovation officer David Poytinger.

Poytinger is a member of Tempo Milwaukee, serves on the boards of both Danceworks Inc. and the Deer District Business Improvement District, is a committee member and fundraiser for Arts @ Large and the WRA’s Women in Hospitality Conference. She’s also a frequent speaker at local business development conferences and workshops.