Notable Entrepreneurs: Lori Highby

Since launching Milwaukee-based digital marketing firm Keystone Click in 2008, founder and owner Lori Highby has built a multidisciplinary team that offers research driven web development and AI-enabled marketing strategies.

“Lori Highby is a 20 year digital marketing professional who has turned Milwaukee into a proving ground for B2B innovation and has helped scores of southern Wisconsin manufacturers and professional service firms expand sales well beyond the region,” said Nicole Morton, director of marketing operations for Keystone Click. “Highby’s impact reverberates through the talent pipeline she cultivates.”

Highby helped write Milwaukee Area Technical College’s social media marketing curriculum, taught B2B sales and marketing at UW Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business and now leads Agency Management Institute boot camps that upskill agency professionals nationwide, seeding the next generation of innovators with cutting edge skills, according to Morton.

Highby has two podcasts, “Social Capital” and “a BROADcast for Manufacturers,” that spotlight Wisconsin voices and offer growth tactics to a global audience. Her keynote presentations at conferences aim to demystify AI and digital strategy for entrepreneurs at every stage, according to Morton.