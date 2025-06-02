Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Lori Highby

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Keystone ClickLori Highby

Since launching Milwaukee-based digital marketing firm Keystone Click in 2008, founder and owner Lori Highby has built a multidisciplinary team that offers research driven web development and AI-enabled marketing strategies.

“Lori Highby is a 20 year digital marketing professional who has turned Milwaukee into a proving ground for B2B innovation and has helped scores of southern Wisconsin manufacturers and professional service firms expand sales well beyond the region,” said Nicole Morton, director of marketing operations for Keystone Click. “Highby’s impact reverberates through the talent pipeline she cultivates.”

Highby helped write Milwaukee Area Technical College’s social media marketing curriculum, taught B2B sales and marketing at UW Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business and now leads Agency Management Institute boot camps that upskill agency professionals nationwide, seeding the next generation of innovators with cutting edge skills, according to Morton.

Highby has two podcasts, “Social Capital” and “a BROADcast for Manufacturers,” that spotlight Wisconsin voices and offer growth tactics to a global audience. Her keynote presentations at conferences aim to demystify AI and digital strategy for entrepreneurs at every stage, according to Morton.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.