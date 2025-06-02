Notable Entrepreneurs: Lisa Proeber

Lisa Proeber is the founder and owner of The Middle Six, a Milwaukee-based sales and marketing firm, providing companies of all sizes with training, consulting and services focused on driving sales.

Drawing on nearly 20 years of experience in sales and business development, Proeber launched the firm in 2022. Since then, The Middle Six has achieved more than 700% year-over-year growth, becoming a resource for companies looking to align people, process and technology to drive revenue, according to Hayley Novak, CMO of The Middle Six.

“In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Lisa is a dedicated civic leader. She serves as president of the Downtown Neighbors Association, representing residents across Milwaukee’s central neighborhoods,” Novak said. “In this role, she advocates for urban population growth, improved quality of life and a stronger downtown business ecosystem. Her impact is rooted in her passion for Milwaukee, her drive to build meaningful partnerships and her commitment to creating lasting change in both business and community spaces.”

Proeber is also a member of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and the Milwaukee Athletic Club.