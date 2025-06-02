Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: LaShawndra Vernon

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Pryme Solutions LLCLaShawndra Vernon

Through her company Milwaukee-based Pryme Solutions, CEO and founder LaShawndra Vernon empowers organizations to navigate challenges and achieve positive change, according to Laurence Jenkins, an entrepreneur with CLLCTVE.

“Her crisis analysis and mitigation work strengthens community resilience. She cultivates the creative economy through creative cooperative systems, supporting artists’ financial stability. Her work in public health initiatives addresses racial disparities in birth outcomes and environmental justice,” Jenkins said.

Pryme Solutions clients include Creative States Coalition, BCDI-Wisconsin, Riverworks, Wisconsin Voices and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Previously, she led Artists Working in Education Inc. and the Walnut Way Conservation Corp.

“Deeply committed to her community, LaShawndra chairs the Bronzeville Advisory Committee and serves on Milwaukee County’s CAMPAC board and the Wisconsin Arts Board. She hosted the UN Women public input hearing that led to the Women Peace & Security Act and founded the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee,” Jenkins said.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.