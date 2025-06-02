Notable Entrepreneurs: LaShawndra Vernon

Through her company Milwaukee-based Pryme Solutions, CEO and founder LaShawndra Vernon empowers organizations to navigate challenges and achieve positive change, according to Laurence Jenkins, an entrepreneur with CLLCTVE.

“Her crisis analysis and mitigation work strengthens community resilience. She cultivates the creative economy through creative cooperative systems, supporting artists’ financial stability. Her work in public health initiatives addresses racial disparities in birth outcomes and environmental justice,” Jenkins said.

Pryme Solutions clients include Creative States Coalition, BCDI-Wisconsin, Riverworks, Wisconsin Voices and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Previously, she led Artists Working in Education Inc. and the Walnut Way Conservation Corp.

“Deeply committed to her community, LaShawndra chairs the Bronzeville Advisory Committee and serves on Milwaukee County’s CAMPAC board and the Wisconsin Arts Board. She hosted the UN Women public input hearing that led to the Women Peace & Security Act and founded the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee,” Jenkins said.