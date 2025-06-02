Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Kelly Brown

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
AmpersandKelly Brown

Kelly Brown, CEO of Waukesha-based financial services firm Ampersand Inc., has worked in the banking industry for roughly three decades and is a recognized financial leader, public speaker and Young Presidents’ Organization executive.

Brown founded Pewaukee-based American Deposit Management Co. in 2009, growing it to more than $6 billion in assets under management working with more than 500 financial institutions nationwide. She led the company as chairman and CEO until 2022 and then founded Ampersand Inc. in 2023. She is also senior advisor, past partner at Patriot Financial Partners.

“As a leader, Kelly believes in the value of an empowered team to produce desired results, having mentored numerous high-performing staff to excel in both their careers and personal lives,” said Nicole Balistreri, director of marketing and communications at Ampersand Inc.

Brown‘s areas of expertise include national, regional and small community banking; private equity and bank mergers and acquisitions; bank profitability and strategic fee income programs; management of deposit portfolios exceeding $1 billion; and regulatory policy.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.