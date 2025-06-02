Notable Entrepreneurs: Kelly Brown

Kelly Brown, CEO of Waukesha-based financial services firm Ampersand Inc., has worked in the banking industry for roughly three decades and is a recognized financial leader, public speaker and Young Presidents’ Organization executive.

Brown founded Pewaukee-based American Deposit Management Co. in 2009, growing it to more than $6 billion in assets under management working with more than 500 financial institutions nationwide. She led the company as chairman and CEO until 2022 and then founded Ampersand Inc. in 2023. She is also senior advisor, past partner at Patriot Financial Partners.

“As a leader, Kelly believes in the value of an empowered team to produce desired results, having mentored numerous high-performing staff to excel in both their careers and personal lives,” said Nicole Balistreri, director of marketing and communications at Ampersand Inc.

Brown‘s areas of expertise include national, regional and small community banking; private equity and bank mergers and acquisitions; bank profitability and strategic fee income programs; management of deposit portfolios exceeding $1 billion; and regulatory policy.