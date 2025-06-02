Notable Entrepreneurs: Kaelyn Cervero

In two years, Kaelyn Cervero launched and grew Milwaukee-based Noble Catering & Events and its umbrella company 41Fork Hospitality into a multimillion-dollar portfolio of concepts, according to Dell Mercado, director of people operations at 41Fork Hospitality.

The 41Fork portfolio includes Noble’s exclusive event oversight and catering for the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Villa Terrace Museum; the RiverCenter Market food court and Vault bar at the Associated Bank River Center; and a new beverage catering company, NEAT.

Cervero is currently overseeing the development of Brixton’s Turn, a new event venue and future headquarters for Noble Catering, to be housed in a restored 1917 carriage house in the Harbor District.

Kaelyn serves on the Wisconsin Restaurant Association board, contributes to the National Committee for the National Association for Catering and Events, and is a member of TEMPO Milwaukee and Waukesha. She supports several local chambers of commerce and maintains partnerships with community organizations and nonprofits, Mercado said.

“As the only certified professional in catering and events trainer in Wisconsin, Kaelyn shapes the next generation of event professionals,” Mercado added.