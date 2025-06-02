Notable Entrepreneurs: John Stoker

John Stoker is the founder, owner and president of The Victory Companies, based in Germantown and comprised of Allan Builders LLC, Victory Renovations LLC, Victory Homes Madison LLC, VCI Realty LLC and Victory Homes of Wisconsin Inc.

Stoker has also been a longtime member of the Metropolitan Builders Association, serving on numerous boards and committees and participating in the Parade of Homes for more than 20 years, often exhibiting more than one home at a time.

He acted as MBA president in 2017 and was recognized as MBA’s builder of the year in 2018.

“John has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the building industry at the state and national levels and attends key meetings throughout the year for both the Wisconsin Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders,” said Jo Anne Mudry, partner at Detour Marketing.

Stoker’s achievements have been recognized by the WBA’s 2024 Badger Craftsman Award for Best New Home $1.25 million-$2.25 million, 2022 Badger Craftsman Award for Best New Home Over $1.2 million, the 2022 WBA Rising Star Award, and most recently, the 2024 Builder of the Year.