Notable Entrepreneurs: Ilan Walny

At 13 years old, Ilan Walny, founder of The Walny Project, left home to go to school and play hockey on the East Coast.

At 16 years old, Walny was dissatisfied with the clothing options and price points available to his peers at school. So, without any formal training, he founded The Walny Project, a start-up online clothing boutique selling products designed in the U.S.

“He put together a business plan, designed a website, found suppliers that aligned with his ethical standards, designed a company logo and all of the clothing designs and executed a marketing plan,” said his father, Eido Walny, managing partner of Walny Legal Group LLC. “Without a high school degree, let alone any formal business education, Ilan embarked on an entrepreneurial path for himself. Now as a 19-year-old, through successes and lessons learned through failures, Ilan has made The Walny Project into a viable business over the last year.”

Ilan Walny has ongoing supplier contracts with entities including the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils and the Estate Law Specialist Board LLC.