Notable Entrepreneurs: Erica Conway

Erica Conway has tenacity, creativity and courage and has provided unwavering support to the creative community for more than 20 years, according to Luci Klebar, director of sales and marketing at Saint John’s on the Lake.

Conway leads staffing agency C2 Graphics Productivity Solutions and talent marketplace Talimer, both based in Milwaukee.

“Erica continues to find ways to innovate and connect people. Despite the recession of 2008 and COVID, Erica and her team have continued to create new opportunities for talent across the country,” said Klebar, a former C2 employee.

Conway co-founded Talimer with Ken Ostermann in 2020 to help connect tech freelancers with job opportunities. Her first entrepreneurial venture was purchasing MacPros Inc in 2004 with her brother, Jim Conway, and then turning it into C2 Graphics, which focuses solely on the staffing and professional development needs of the creative industry.

“Erica’s real superpower is connecting people, ideas and opportunities across southeastern Wisconsin,” said Klebar. “For more than 25 years, she’s remained a driving force for innovation, integrity, mentorship, and bold new ventures.”