Notable Entrepreneurs: Elzie Flenard III

As founder of Brookfield-based Podcast Town and host of the “Journey to Mastery” podcast, Elzie Flenard III has created platforms designed to elevate underrepresented entrepreneurs while providing practical guidance for business growth.

“Elzie’s career trajectory exemplifies perseverance and vision. He started as a janitor, worked as an electronics technician, and then developed a unique perspective that informed his approach to business development,” said Susie Moon, chief connection officer, Susie Moon Consulting.

Flenard’s 2022 book “Flame Starter: The Art of Self-Mastery” has become “a valuable resource for entrepreneurs seeking to ignite their potential, while his podcast has featured conversations with some of the brightest minds in business, extending his impact globally,” said Moon.

Flenard holds regular workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs in underserved neighborhoods, providing both technical skills and mindset coaching. He also works pro bono with first-generation business owners, providing guidance on branding, messaging and scaling strategies, Moon added.

Flenard has been recognized with the Emerging Voice Award for his contributions to digital media and entrepreneurship education.