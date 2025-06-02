Log In
Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Chrishella Roché

Class of 2025

By BizTimes Staff
Vibez Creative Arts SpaceChrishella Roche

Chrishella Roché, founder of Vibez Creative Arts Space in Milwaukee, is an educator and artist whose teaching career has spanned the globe, including a tenure in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“Chrishella brings a rich, multicultural perspective to her work. Her international experiences have significantly influenced her artistic journey, leading her to explore acrylic painting and develop a distinctive paint-pouring technique characterized by vibrant colors and bold designs,” said Kermiath McClendon, impact investing manager at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

In 2018, Roché founded Vibez in Glendale to provide a communal environment for artistic exploration. Vibez offers paint-and-sip experiences, workshops and community events, designed to educate and introduce various art mediums to the public.

“Through Vibez, Chrishella continues to cultivate the students in the community by offering creative arts professional and small business development, art exhibit and employment opportunities,” McClendon said. “Under her leadership, Vibez has become a hub for creativity and community engagement, offering events such as acrylic pouring workshops and themed paint parties.”

