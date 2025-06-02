Notable Entrepreneurs: Cari Badger

A military veteran and former human resource and safety manager, Cari Badge built her mobile drug and alcohol testing company, Burlington-based J C On-Site Testing, to serve attorneys, families, student athletes and employers across Wisconsin. Its services include on-site hair follicle, urine, oral fluid, breath alcohol and DNA testing.

After losing her husband and three young children in a 2018 kayak accident, Badger found purpose through sobriety and service, according to a colleague, who said, “She turned unimaginable pain into an unshakable purpose. She’s not just building a business – she’s saving lives.”

J C On-Site Testing also acts as a consultant, helping organizations develop and implement drug-free workplace policies, training supervisors to recognize impairment, and managing DOT consortium programs.

Badger also mentors individuals in recovery and speaks to at-risk youth about the consequences of substance abuse.

“Her story is heartbreaking, but her strength is inspiring,” a community partner said. “She’s the kind of leader who lifts everyone around her.”