Notable Entrepreneurs

Notable Entrepreneurs: Anne Zizzo

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Zizzo Group Engagement MarketingAnne Zizzo

Anne Zizzo began Milwaukee-based Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing in 1995 in her basement. Today, the company has its headquarters in a 12,200-square-foot Walker’s Point building that Zizzo purchased and then invested $3.5 million to revitalize.

Soon after relocating her company to the Walker’s Point building, Zizzo recruited Skilos, A Family Pet Store to open its second location in the ground-floor retail space, bringing an amenity to the neighborhood, said Lisa Ehlke, vice president of public relations at Zizzo Group.

Other recent accomplishments include acquiring competing marketing firm Celtic Inc., marking the seventh acquisition in ZG’s history, and creating the brand, website and stakeholder communications for the 2024 Republican National Convention’s local host committee.

Zizzo chairs the Froedtert Hospital board, serves on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee board, is a trustee emeritus and participated in Marquette University’s presidential search and is a founding member of the Be the Difference NIL collective.

Zizzo is a founding member-level investor in the Walker’s Point Neighborhood Association.

