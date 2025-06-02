Notable Entrepreneurs: Andy Weins

Andy Weins is a veteran and the owner of Butler-based Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal and the founder of Green Up Solutions, an environmental consulting firm. He also hosts the Trash Talk Business Podcast, where he shares insights and conversations from the waste removal industry.

“Andy has built a career rooted in service, leadership and measurable impact. With more than 20 years in the military, including deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, he continues to serve as a U.S. Army Reserve career counselor while leading multiple ventures focused on sustainability, veteran advocacy and entrepreneurship,” said Emmy Thiel, business administrator for Camo Crew.

“Within his organizations, Andy leads with intentionality and a relentless commitment to growth,” said Thiel. “He fosters a culture of accountability, supports individual development, and consistently pushes both himself and his team toward excellence. His transparent and empowering leadership style encourages team members to lead, learn and contribute meaningfully.”