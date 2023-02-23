Notable BIPOC Executives: Marvin Bynam

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 13

13 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts/Arizona State University

Bachelor of Arts/Arizona State University Graduate degree/university: Law/Marquette University

Marvin Bynum, attorney and shareholder at Milwaukee law firm Godfrey and Kahn S.C., is a member of the real estate practice group, co-chairs the firm’s recruiting committee and serves on the fellowship and compensation committees.

“Marvin is so dedicated to bringing good people into Godfrey & Kahn,” said Kelly Conrardy, legal talent director and recruiter.

In addition to his work at the firm, Bynum serves as board president of Harbor District Inc., which leads efforts to revitalize Milwaukee’s Harbor District area.

“One of the things I value most about Marvin is his leadership style; he thinks about how to get us to success and the steps necessary to do so,” said Tia Torhorst, CEO of Harbor District Inc. “His contributions have put us on a path for making significant changes to the equality of access to the rivers and lake. Harbor District has an equity lens as a result of many board members, but Marvin in particular.”

Bynum is also active with Milwaukee College Prep, specifically the school’s Amazing Shake competition hosted by Godfrey & Kahn. The program teaches etiquette and professionalism in preparation for the workforce.