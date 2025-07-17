Northwestern Mutual’s annual meeting to draw thousands to downtown Milwaukee this weekend

Northwestern Mutual
's annual meeting returns to downtown Milwaukee this weekend, bringing more than 11,000 people from across the country for four days of networking, educational seminars, keynote speakers, a run/walk along Milwaukee's lakefront and a private concert by big-name performers.
The conference will take place July 19-22, at Fiserv Forum, the Baird Center and the Summerfest grounds. Attendees, including financial advisors from NM's 360-plus field offices, corporate employees and family members, will occupy 28 Milwaukee-area hotels.
Now in its 145th year, NM's annual meeting has long stood as one of Milwaukee’s largest annual conventions. Last year's event had an impact of nearly $21 million on the city's economy and this year's impact is expected to be similar, according to Northwestern Mutual, headquartered in downtown Milwaukee.
Registration and educational sessions begin Saturday, with Sunday's annual Roots & Wings Run/Walk along the lakefront marking the event's official kickoff. Monday's general sessions at Fiserv Forum will feature Tim Gerend
, who took over as NM's CEO in January upon the retirement of longtime head John Schlifske
.
Daytime events Monday will be followed by a dinner and awards programs recognizing the accomplishments of the company's financial representatives. Tuesday's sessions will feature John Roberts, executive vice president and chief field officer at NM.
"During this time, it's an opportunity to celebrate our leaders, our advisors and our home office partners for the success we had over the last year. There's a ton of inspiration and motivation we get, both internally and externally," said Frank Di Meglio
, managing partner of the company’s downtown Milwaukee, Mequon and Brookfield offices, in an interview with BizTimes.
There's also room for some fun: The conference wraps Tuesday night with a private concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park. This year's headlining acts are rumored to be pop-soul artist Teddy Swims and country star Carrie Underwood, according to numerous sources. The company declined to confirm or disclose details on the lineup of performers and guest speakers booked for this year’s annual meeting.
Past performers at NM's annual meetings have included Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffet and Maroon 5, Sheryl Crow and Keith Urban, according to past reporting by other local media outlets.
Annual meeting attendees, especially those from out of town, are also encouraged to check out the city's dining scene and other attractions while they're here.
[caption id="attachment_616645" align="alignleft" width="410"]
Frank Di Meglio speaks during the 2024 Northwestern Mutual Annual Meeting. Photo credit: Northwestern Mutual
"We give them recommendations to explore outside of downtown, to go to Walker's Point and Bay View and Brady Street and all these different subsets of the culture of Milwaukee," said Di Meglio, who moved to Milwaukee from New Jersey two years ago but says he "fell in love" with the city when he visited in 2007 for his first annual meeting as a new financial rep.
He said having the annual meeting in the company's headquarters city year after year serves as a reminder of NM's founding roots in Wisconsin and helps foster a sense of admiration for the company and its history.
"That's how much the advisors and team members all around the country appreciate Northwestern Mutual -- their willingness and excitement to leave their hometowns, leave their families and come to Milwaukee, which is where our home office is located, as well as where we were founded," Di Meglio said.
And even in today's era of hybrid and remote work, Di Meglio noted the full experience of attending the annual meeting -- from the 5k run/walk to the name badges everyone wears with colorful ribbons representing various sales achievements and other milestones -- is something that can't be replicated virtually.
"It's this time for everybody to come together and have fellowship and community. It's quite special," he said.
