Northwestern Mutual Foundation pledges $4.5 million to Milwaukee schools and nonprofits

Northwestern Mutual, through the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, has pledged to give $4.5 million across 70 Milwaukee schools and nonprofits in 2025, the foundation announced on Tuesday.

As part of the $4.5 million investment, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is supporting 220 teachers across 17 area schools through its Summer Teacher Grant program this year. In total, more than 60 summer projects will receive funding — more than double the number of projects supported last year. The grants are intended to help ensure student success during the school year.

Northwestern Mutual is also funding scholarships, university grants and other services to support students in college.

“Education lays the groundwork for a strong community and a strong workforce,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with exceptional educators, ensuring our schools can provide students opportunities to further develop their talents so our city can thrive for generations to come.”

Hmong American Peace Academy, a charter school in Milwaukee, will receive funding for four summer projects, which will focus on “planning groups for the use of AI in classrooms, expanding their teacher pipeline and supporting students pursuing dual enrollment in both high school and college courses,” according to a news release.

“This grant program plays a pivotal role in our mission to provide equitable, high-impact educational opportunities for our HAPA scholars and professional growth for our educators,” said Chris Her-Xiong, founder and CEO of Hmong American Peace Academy. “Northwestern Mutual’s grants will allow us to move forward with strength and intentionality in areas that are critical to our long-term success.”

The full list of schools receiving summer program grants includes: