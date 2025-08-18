Northwestern Mutual completes glass facade on North Office Building

Nearly two years into construction, Northwestern Mutual’s full makeover of its North Office Building in downtown Milwaukee is steadily progressing.

As of Monday, the 19-story structure is now fully enclosed following the installation of 218,000 square feet of glass.

1 of 5

“Completing the curtain wall installation marks another major milestone in the transformation of Northwestern Mutual’s North Building,” said Cal Schattschneider, vice president of campus and event experience. “This achievement brings us one step closer to completing our vision for a modern, inspiring workplace that enhances the experience of our employees and contributes to the vitality of downtown Milwaukee.”

The blue-tinted glass is designed to match Northwestern Mutual’s Tower and Commons next door, which was completed in 2017. The North Office Building previously had an off-white granite facade.

With exterior work now largely complete, construction efforts will shift to the interior. The company is targeting a 2027 opening.

The project prepares the insurance giant to move about 2,000 workers to downtown Milwaukee from its campus in Franklin.

Upon completion of the North Office Building, Northwestern Mutual’s downtown campus will be able to house up to 9,000 employees. The company has a current roster of 8,000 employees mostly spanning Milwaukee, Franklin and New York City.

A multi-story western addition of the building has been removed to make way for a new community-facing structure that spans North Cass Street. The space will house a conservatory and event space, which will connect the parking garage to the west with the North Office Building. The space will also be home to Il Ponte, a restaurant that will serve New York-style Italian cuisine.

Construction work is being led by Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co. in partnership with Milwaukee’s CG Schmidt Inc. These two, like many on the project team, also worked together on the Tower and Commons project.