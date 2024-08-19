Northwestern Mutual commits $3.9 million to 57 Milwaukee-area schools and nonprofits

Northwestern Mutual has pledged $3.9 million to 57 schools and nonprofits in the Milwaukee area, the company announced on Monday.

This funding from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation includes the Summer Teacher Project Grants, which were awarded to 25 teacher-led initiatives. The other $1.9 million will support early childhood and K-12 education, as well as “schools and nonprofit programs spanning from early childhood education to secondary completion,” according to the company’s news release.

The funding for early childhood and K-12 education targets support for academics, mental health and family engagement through “tutoring services, STEM programs, teacher pipeline programs, mentoring and more,” according to the news release.

Over the last 30 years, Northwestern Mutual has donated more than $67 million toward education efforts, according to the news release.

The Summer Teacher Project Grants were awarded to teachers from Pilgrim Lutheran School, St. Marcus School, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Academy of Science, according to the news release. These grants provide stipends to teachers during the summer to help ensure success during the school year.

“Great teachers are fundamental to student success,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, in the news release. “We are excited to offer these grants to educators that share Northwestern Mutual’s commitment in wanting to ensure successful outcomes for Milwaukee students.”