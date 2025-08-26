Norden Range apartment development nears completion ahead of schedule in Oconomowoc

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Construction is moving quickly at Mandel Group's Norden Range, a luxury apartment development in Oconomowoc, where construction is expected to wrap up before the end of the year, nearly three months ahead of schedule.

So far, 178 units that have been delivered and 89% of those have been leased, with additional leases signed for apartments still under construction, according to a Tuesday press release. Over 300 residents have already moved in.

The Milwaukee-based development firm is planning a phased opening for the rest of the units.

“We truly have the City of Oconomowoc to thank for how smoothly this project has gone,” said Elizabeth Riedel, senior development associate at Mandel Group. “From a straightforward entitlement process to collaborative and timely inspections, the city has been a fantastic partner every step of the way. ...I only wish we had another project lined up here."

Menomonee Falls-based Moore Construction Services has led building of the apartment complex.

The development sits on the site of the former Olympia Resort golf course, which required new roads, utilities, and stormwater systems to support growth. Pabst Road was extended through the site and completed in late 2024.

Norden Range is part of a new neighborhood called Olde Highlander that also includes 352 single-family homes being developed by Neumann Homes to the west, with over 119 residences completed or under construction, as well as The Social, which is the redevelopment of the former ski chalet into a 60,000-square-foot entertainment and sports venue.

The Norden Range project is designed by Milwaukee-based firm RINKA+, inspired by Scandinavian architecture. Apartment interiors include features such as quartz countertops, plank flooring and custom closets. In addition to the apartment homes, Norden Range includes a resident amenity center and walking trails through natural open spaces.

Rents for currently available units range from $1,615 to $3,995 per month, according to the Norden Range website.