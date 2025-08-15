Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Harambee Homeownership Initiative

The Harambee Homeownership Initiative, led by the Community Development Alliance and several allies, is a collaborative effort aimed at advancing racial equity in Milwaukee by expanding access to affordable homeownership.

Grounded in a goal to create 32,000 new Black and Latino homeowners, CDA’s work addresses both systemic barriers and immediate community needs, particularly in Milwaukee neighborhoods like Harambee, where displacement pressures are high.

Prompted by input from its Resident Advisory Council on Housing, CDA prioritized early childhood educators as key community stakeholders in need of housing stability. With funding and support from partners such as the Department of Workforce Development, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation and others, CDA is facilitating the construction of 40 single-family homes near major early childhood education centers in Harambee, priced at around $105,000. The first home was sold to an educator in October 2024, with five additional homes now available.

Beyond this initiative, CDA’s application for a tax incremental financing district covering 59 vacant lots could lead to the development of nearly 60 more affordable homes. Herb Kohl Philanthropies is supporting this initiative as well.

“This took more than just myself and those up here. It took a lot of collaborators and those who saw the vision. The Harambee Housing Initiative is focused on building affordable homes for early childhood educators, and these educators are fundamental to the quality of life of the children that they serve and the community in which they operate.”

– Oby Nwabuzor, founder and principal, Envision Growth (Harambee Homeownership Initiative ally)

Finalists:

Rogers Behavioral Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin

Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health and Wauwatosa-based Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin have partnered for more than a decade to support families navigating mental and behavioral health challenges. This longstanding collaboration deepened in 2020 with the creation of a Ronald McDonald Family Room at Rogers’ Oconomowoc campus, one of the first in the global RMHC system located within a mental health hospital. Made possible through support from The Ladish Co. Foundation, the Family Room offers a non-clinical, home-like environment where families can rest, connect with others and access basic comforts during long treatment days.

Programs such as Meals from the Heart and the Field Trip Initiative have emerged from this collaboration, offering patients and families nutritious meals, creative experiences and moments of respite. In 2024, the Family Room had more than 6,000 visits from more than 800 families, which was an 89% increase from the previous year.

Rogers staff regularly provide education and training for RMHC staff and volunteers, helping ensure families feel supported and understood. The partnership continues to evolve through shared goals, open communication and a commitment to meeting the needs of families impacted by mental and behavioral health challenges.

FUSE

The FUSE program, developed by the MKE Tech Hub Coalition, is a collaborative initiative designed to address the growing demand for AI and tech skills in southeastern Wisconsin.

Launched in 2020, FUSE brings together the Higher Education Regional Alliance, MSOE, Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee with major employers including Associated Bank, Northwestern Mutual, Molson Coors, Rockwell Automation and WEC Energy Group, alongside nonprofit partners like Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute.

FUSE is a collegiate-level, interdisciplinary AI bootcamp that equips students from diverse academic backgrounds with practical skills and real-world experience. Students participate in mentorship, virtual learning modules and a team-based innovation project, which culminates in a public demo day. Those who complete the program earn a HERA badge, often receive college credit and gain access to career pathways through the MKE Tech AI Community.

Each partner plays a distinct role: universities ensure academic rigor, employers offer coaching and applied learning opportunities and nonprofits support access, funding and community connections.

Since its inception, the program has supported more than 420 students with guidance from more than 140 mentors.

In 2024, FUSE added employer-led career experiences, such as Molson Coors’s Destination Innovation. Post-program surveys show strong gains in student confidence, career readiness and regional job interest.