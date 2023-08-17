Nominations sought for Rising Stars in Manufacturing feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Rising Stars in Manufacturing feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Rising Stars in Manufacturing in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominations are due on Friday, Sept. 1.

Nominated individuals must be currently employed in the manufacturing sector at a business based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). They also must work in a position that is three levels or more from the CEO but on the path to greater leadership, or be a founder or employee at a startup company (less than 5 years old).

The honorees will be featured in the Oct. 9, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Rising Stars in Manufacturing is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Rising Stars series, recognizing young, talented individuals in southeastern Wisconsin’s business community who are making an impact in their company and have a bright future in their industry.