Nominations sought for Notable Women in Wealth Management feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Wealth Management feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Women in Wealth Management in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Aug. 2.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a significant role at their organization and have been in the industry for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show a nominee’s measurable impact for their clients.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other women in their professional capacity and/or performed pro bono work.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Sept. 9, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Women in Wealth Management is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.