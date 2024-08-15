Nominations sought for Notable Women in Manufacturing

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Manufacturing feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Women in Manufacturing in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Aug. 30.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth, Jefferson and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a significant role at their organization and have been in the industry for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show a nominee’s measurable impact in their area of expertise.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other women in their professional and/or performed pro bono work.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Oct. 7, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine, which is the annual Manufacturing Issue.

Notable Women in Manufacturing is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.